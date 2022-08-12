 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tackle tailgate menus with fast, flavorful foods

  • 0

(Family Features) While they may not strap on helmets and head to the field for kickoff, football fans often feel like they're as much a part of the game as the players themselves. When the team is in the locker room laying out the game plan, scores of fans are fueling up with tantalizing tailgate foods.

In fact, many tailgaters believe food is the most important aspect of the pregame festivities, and one trendy way to feed your crowd is with small plates, appetizers, samplers and innovative sides that feature a variety of flavors like these ideas from the experts at Aramark.

16339_A.jpg

Sweet and Spicy Bratwurst Subs
16339_B.jpg

Sweet Heat Foil Packets

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK