Sweet ideas for easy back-to-school breakfasts

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory Friday, heat
index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sweet ideas for easy back-to-school breakfasts

  • 0
  • 2 min to read

(Family Features) A healthy breakfast can give your student a boost that lasts all day long. Mornings tend to be rushed, but it's still possible to prepare easy breakfasts that power little learners throughout the school day.

Fresh fruit is a breakfast staple, and a nutritious option like watermelon is a sweet way to satisfy hunger (and thirst). As a refreshing ingredient or standalone treat, watermelon includes just 80 calories and no fat. It's an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and because it's made of 92% water, it's a flavorful way to encourage kids to start a busy day well hydrated.

A bowl of watermelon cut into cubes, balls or fun shapes is a winning idea, but you can also think outside the rind with these ways to give watermelon a place at your breakfast table:

* Top a grain-based cereal like corn flakes or oatmeal with bite-size bits.

* Make Watermelon Donuts for a grab-and-go delight, perfect on hectic mornings.

* Freeze cubes overnight and use them in place of ice with your favorite smoothie ingredients.

* Put a twist on a breakfast favorite with these Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles.

* Add a layer of oat crumble to a bowl of watermelon balls for a savory, satisfying treat.

Get in a school morning groove with more easy breakfast ideas at watermelon.org.

Kid-Friendly Cuts

It's no secret that kids gravitate toward fun foods. Watermelon is a versatile fruit that offers plenty of serving options that let kids get hands-on and creative.

Slices

A classic watermelon slice may be basic, but it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. With the rind on, it's an instant finger food with a built-in "handle." Add a wooden stick for watermelon you can eat like a sucker or pop it in the freezer for a cool way to start the day.

Cubes

Simple and versatile cubes are a solution for banishing breakfast boredom. You can cube a melon and use them differently every day of the week by eating them on their own, mixing in a fruit salad, layering with other ingredients, blending in a smoothie and more.

Sticks

There's nothing like a dipper to get kids' attention. A watermelon stick offers a bit of rind to hold onto and a juicy strip of sweet melon that's perfect for dunking in a cup of yogurt or fruit dip.

Cutouts

Cut watermelon into thin slices and use cookie cutters to create a treat that shows off creativity.

Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles

15874_B.jpg

15874_B.jpg

Yield: 8 waffles

Waffles:

  • 1 cup old-fashioned or regular oats
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup watermelon juice
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 egg whites
  • nonstick cooking spray

Garnish:

  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 cups watermelon, diced 1/2 inch
  • fresh mint leaves
  • powdered sugar (optional)
  • honey (optional)

Preheat Belgian or regular waffle iron.

In blender, process oat flakes into flour.

In bowl, mix oat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in watermelon juice and oil.

Whip egg whites into stiff peaks and fold into batter.

Spray hot waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into waffle iron and bake 3-4 minutes, or according to waffle iron instructions. Repeat with remaining batter.

Garnish waffles with yogurt; watermelon cubes; mint sprigs; powdered sugar, if desired; and honey, if desired.

Watermelon Donuts

15874_A.jpg

15874_A.jpg

Servings: 1

  • 2 slices seedless watermelon, 1 1/2 inches thick
  • 2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 pinch sugar
  • vanilla, to taste
  • 9 slivered almonds

Cut out donut shapes from watermelon slices.

Sweeten Greek yogurt with sugar and vanilla, to taste, to create frosting.

Frost half of watermelon donuts with half of frosting. Add layer of remaining watermelon donuts and top with remaining frosting.

Sprinkle toasted almonds over top and serve.

Source: National Watermelon Promotion Board

