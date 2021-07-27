Lighter fare is in season every summer. Salads may dominate menus, while vegetable-rich side dishes can dress up barbecues, brunches or outdoor buffet meals.
Spinach not only packs a nutritional punch, it can add flavor to any dish. According to Judy Joo, a French-trained Korean American chef and author of “Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food” (White Lion Publishing), mature spinach has a heartier, meatier texture than its baby variety. Mature spinach is the star of the show in this recipe for “Seasoned Spinach,” a nutritious side dish with a delicious dressing.
Seasoned Spinach
Serves 4 as a side dish
1 pound mature spinach with stem and roots
Sea salt
Dressing
2 tablespoons roasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon spring onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds, crushed
1 teaspoon sagwa-shikcho (Korean apple vinegar)
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 garlic clove, grated or finely chopped
Black pepper, freshly ground
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Fill a large saucepan with water, salt well and bring to a boil. In a large bowl, prepare an ice bath.
Rinse the spinach with cold water to remove any dirt, especially around the roots. Remove any hairs from the roots. Cut the spinach into 13⁄4-inch-long pieces, keeping the purple roots intact. Split the roots in half horizontally and keep separately.
In a medium bowl, combine the dressing ingredients and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside.
Blanch the spinach in two separate batches. In the boiling salt water, blanch the spinach stems with leaves until just wilted, about 1 minute, remove the spinach from the water and plunge in the ice bath. Repeat with the spinach stems with roots, but cook for 1 to 2 minutes before plunging into the ice bath. Remove from the ice bath, drain well and gently squeeze out any excess water.
Gently loosen the clumps of spinach with your fingers and transfer to a bowl. Toss well with the dressing. Cover and chill for about an hour to allow the flavors to mellow before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.