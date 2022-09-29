PC18C556.jpg

Fried Catfish Po’ Babies With Creole Rémoulade Sauce

 Metro Creative

When a cold snap hits and cabin fever sets in, spending time in the kitchen creating delicious comfort foods can be just what the doctor ordered. Southern comfort food immediately brings to mind dishes like chicken and dumplings or grits, but this recipe for “Fried Catfish Po’ Babies With Creole Rémoulade Sauce” from Denise Gee’s “Southern Appetizers” (Chronicle Books) shows that southerners have an entire catalog of drool-worthy dishes up their sleeves.

