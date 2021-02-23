Grilled cheese may be a staple of many children’s diets, but with the substitution of different cheeses for the traditional cheddar or American and the inclusion of other ingredients, grilled cheese can enjoy a gourmet, adult makeover.
While it is certainly possible to enjoy grilled cheese on its own, the meal is made even better when paired with a favorite soup. Enjoy these two recipes for the perfect soup and sandwich combination, courtesy of “Real Simple: Dinner Tonight Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) by the Real Simple Kitchens.
Mini Grilled Cheese and Chutney Sandwiches
Serves 8
- 12 slices white sandwich bread
- 12 ounces fontina or Gruyère, thinly sliced
- 1 cup fruit chutney (such as cranberry, fig or mango)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Form six sandwiches with the bread, fontina, and chutney.
In two batches, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and cook the sandwiches until the bread is golden and the fontina has melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Cut each sandwich into quarters before serving.
French Onion Soup
Serves 8
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 pounds onions (about 6 medium), thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 8 1⁄2-inch thick slices country bread, halved crosswise if necessary to fit serving bowls
- 1⁄2 pound Gruyère or Swiss cheese, grated (2 cups)
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
Heat the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions, 11⁄4 teaspoons salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes.
Add the wine to the pot and cook until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Add the broth and 6 cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat broiler. Place the bread on a broilerproof baking sheet and broil until golden brown and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Sprinkle with the Gruyère and broil until melted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Top the soup with the toasts and sprinkle with the thyme before serving.
