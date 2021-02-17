While the focus of a tasty recipe is often on the finished product, no delicious dish could be crafted without the necessary ingredients. Cornmeal is a versatile ingredient that’s used in a wide range of dishes, from pizza to desserts to much, much more.
This slow-cooker recipe for “Cornmeal Pudding” from “The Healthy Slow Cooker (Second Edition)” (Robert Rose) by Judith Finlayson lets the appliance do most of the work. After several hours you are rewarded with a tasty treat.
Fruit-Studded Cornmeal Pudding
Makes 8 servings
- 4 cups milk or non-dairy alternative
- 2⁄3 cup stone-ground cornmeal
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1⁄4 cup butter
- 1⁄2 fancy molasses
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt
- Dried fruit of choice, such as cherries
In a saucepan, heat milk over medium heat, stirring often to prevent scorching, until boiling. Gradually whisk in cornmeal in a steady stream. Cook, stirring, until mixture begins to thicken and bubbles like lava, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a small bowl, combine eggs with about 1⁄2 cup of the hot cornmeal, beating until combined. Gradually return to pot, mixing well. Stir in butter, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Transfer to prepared stoneware.
Place a tea towel folded in half (so you will have two layers) over top of stoneware to absorb moisture. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours, until set. About half an hour before the pudding has finished cooking, stir in 1⁄2 cup dried fruit of your choice. Spoon into individual serving bowls and top with fresh fruit, vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream, if using.
