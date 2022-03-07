Simple Kid-Friendly Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Family Features Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Family Features) For those busy nights plan, on this simple yet savory sliders recipe. Kids are almost certain to love the taste and you will enjoy how quick and easy they are to make.For more recipes, visit culinary.net.Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Family Features 1 package slider rolls1/2 cup pizza sauce1/2 cup mini pepperoni1½ cups shredded, low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese1/4 cup butter, melted1 teaspoon parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheesenonstick cooking sprayHeat oven 350º F.Keeping rolls connected, cut sheet of rolls horizontally, separating tops from bottoms. Place bottom halves of rolls in baking dish.Spread pizza sauce evenly over bottom halves. Sprinkle pepperoni over sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella over pepperoni and cover with top halves of rolls. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gwinnett Eats (for the Foodies) Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Mix melted butter with parsley flakes, dried oregano, garlic powder, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly over sliders.Cover baking dish with aluminum foil sprayed with nonstick cooking spray to keep cheese from sticking.Bake 20 minutes.Remove foil and bake additional 5-10 minutes or until Parmesan is melted and golden brown.Cut sliders and serve immediately.Recipe adapted from MilkMeansMore.org For those busy nights plan, on this simple yet savory sliders recipe. Kids are almost certain to love the taste and you will enjoy how quick and easy they are to make. Full recipe: http://culinary.net/index.php/videos/item/623-simple-kid-friendly-sliders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cooking Garlic Gastronomy Food Catering Mozzarella Teaspoon Pizza Parmesan Butter More Features Health Here's how to get free antiviral medicine if you test positive for Covid-19 By Jacqueline Howard, CNN 23 min ago 0 Health Americans can now order four more free at-home Covid-19 tests By Tasnim Ahmed, CNN 28 min ago 0 Health Requiring masks in K-12 schools cut Covid-19 infections, study shows By Brenda Goodman, CNN 53 min ago 0 +9 Features featured 8 real-life applications for math equations you learned in high school By Amanda Push Stacker 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Requiring masks in K-12 schools cut Covid-19 infections, study shows GTR Business Systems in Lawrenceville celebrating 40 years Commish: 'Conversation' required when Phil Mickelson ready to return Kohl's says it's no longer a department store {{title}}
