Few foodies would admit to using a microwave all that often. But busy weeknights call for some shortcuts, and microwaves can be a home cook’s best friend on those evenings when time is of the essence.
Cooking with a microwave need not be limited to frozen dinners. Take, for example, this recipe for “Italian Pork Chops” from “Incredibly Easy Italian” (Publications International, Ltd.). Easily prepared in less than 30 minutes, this meal combines homecooking with a shortcut that can make it easy to serve a delicious, hot meal on weeknights when parents or busy professionals simply don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen.
Italian Pork Chops
Serves 4
2 cups uncooked long-grain
white rice
4 large pork chops
1 teaspoon basil, crushed
1 26-ounce can Del Monte®
Spaghetti Sauce with Mushrooms or Chunky Italian Herb Spaghetti Sauce
1 green bell pepper, cut into thin
strips
Salt for seasoning (if desired)
Black pepper for seasoning (if desired)
1. Cook rice according to package directions.
2. Preheat broiler. Sprinkle meat with basil; season with salt and black pepper, if desired. Place meat on broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat, about 6 minutes on each side, or until no longer pink in center.
3. Combine sauce and green pepper in microwavable dish. Cover with plastic wrap; slit to vent. Microwave on high for 5 to 6 minutes, or until green pepper is tender-crisp and sauce is heated through. Add meat; cover with sauce. Microwave for 1 minute. Serve over hot rice.
