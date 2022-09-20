PC189345.jpg

Italian Pork Chops

Few foodies would admit to using a microwave all that often. But busy weeknights call for some shortcuts, and microwaves can be a home cook’s best friend on those evenings when time is of the essence.

Cooking with a microwave need not be limited to frozen dinners. Take, for example, this recipe for “Italian Pork Chops” from “Incredibly Easy Italian” (Publications International, Ltd.). Easily prepared in less than 30 minutes, this meal combines homecooking with a shortcut that can make it easy to serve a delicious, hot meal on weeknights when parents or busy professionals simply don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen.

