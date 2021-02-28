Indian cuisine is known for being spicy. While not all regions of India prepare meals that make diners sweat, those that do tend to inspire devotion among foodies who want to test the limits of their spicy food tolerance.
Vindaloo is one dish that fans of Indian cuisine know can be very spicy. Those who want to try their hands at this popular dish at home can prepare the following recipe for “Pork or Lamb Vindaloo” courtesy of Madhur Jaffrey’s “Quick & Easy Indian Cooking” (Chronicle Books).
Pork or Lamb Vindaloo
Serves 3 to 4
- 11⁄2 tablespoons grainy mustard (Pommery Moutarde de Meaux)
- 11⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 11⁄2 teaspoons grounder turmeric
- 1⁄2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 small onion (about 4 ounces), peeled and cut into fine half rings
- 6 large cloves garlic, peeled and crushed to a pulp
- 11⁄4 pounds boned shoulder of pork or lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2⁄3 cup canned coconut milk, well stirred
Combine the mustard, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, salt, and vinegar in a cup. Mix well.
Put the oil in a large, nonstick frying pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, put in the onion. Stir and fry until it is medium brown. Put in the garlic. Stir and fry for 30 seconds. Put in the spice paste. Stir and fry for a minute. Put in the meat. Stir and fry for about 3 minutes. Then add the coconut milk and 2⁄3 cup water if you are cooking continuously in a pressure cooker, or 1 cup water if you are cooking in the frying pan. (Transfer to a pressure cooker at this stage if that is your intention.) Cover and either bring up to pressure, or bring to a boil if you are using the frying pan. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes in the pressure cooker and 60 to 70 minutes in the frying pan.
