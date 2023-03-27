 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Suwanee Creek at Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County.

For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Suwanee Creek at Suwanee.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 8 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S
Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park
off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road.
This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School
and the George Pierce Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 8.2 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Savor spring flavor with fresh seafood recipes

  • Updated
  • 0

(Family Features) Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it's hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Skip the wait at restaurants and instead create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.

While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you're enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you're craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.

16604_A.jpg
16604_B.jpg

