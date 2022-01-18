(Family Features) Adding salmon to your weekly menu can take dinnertime from drab to delicious. Combining it with bright, fresh veggies heightens the savory experience even more for a burst of seafood flavor.
Loaded with salmon, a homemade dressing, sushi rice and a variety of tasty veggies, this Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry is a perfect option for putting together a quick yet delicious meal. Plus, you can feel good it’s sustainably produced by looking for the Aquaculture Stewardship Council’s (ASC) certification on the farmed salmon.
Fast becoming a leading source of seafood worldwide, aquaculture is similar to typical agriculture but with fish, shellfish and seaweeds. It consists of two methods: natural environment and onshore tanks, which are both safe ways to raise quality, responsibly produced seafood.
Through strategic partners, innovative technologies and mindful farming practices, the ASC is transforming the seafood industry with a certification for farmed fish to help ensure the seafood you enjoy is traceable, responsible and flavorful.
This “new way to seafood” includes four upgrades to the way seafood is produced:
• Traceability: Seafood is traced from the farm to the store, eliminating seafood fraud or mislabeling.
• Social responsibility: Certified seafood comes only from farms with a record of fair treatment and pay for workers as well as a commitment to conserving and restoring wildlife.
• Environmentally mindful: Only farming operations that operate with a minimal impact on the environment are supported. These farms enact sustainable resource practices so you can protect oceans, coasts and wildlife with your purchases.
• Quality products: Food with the ASC label has been monitored at every step of the production process to ensure quality.
Visit NewWaytoSeafood.com to find more information about the certification process.
Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry
Recipe courtesy of MOWI on behalf of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council
Servings: 2
- 2 pieces of MOWI Pure portions salmon
- 1 cup wild rice
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 clove garlic, sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1 cup pumpkin or butternut squash, diced
- 1 tablespoon lemongrass, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 tablespoons red curry paste
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1/4 cup tomatoes
- 4 shrimp
- 1 lime, quartered
- 2-3 cilantro leaves, for garnish
Cut salmon into 1/2-inch cubes. Cook rice according to package instructions.
In large skillet, heat coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion and pumpkin or squash; sauté 5 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Mix in lemongrass and curry paste. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant.
Add coconut milk, fish sauce and tomatoes; mix thoroughly. Add shrimp and salmon; cook until done.
Serve with rice and lime quarters. Sprinkle with cilantro.
