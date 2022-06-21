Tunnel of Lemon Bundt Cake

Tunnel of Lemon Bundt Cake

 American Hometown Media
Oh my, lemon lovers are going to absolutely love this Bundt cake. The cake itself is sweet, moist, and full of lemony flavor. A ring of pie filling is a nice surprise that adds to the layers of delicious lemon flavor. This is a very easy to prepare dessert that, when sliced, has a beautiful presentation.

Ingredients

  • 1 box lemon cake mix, your favorite brand (15 - 16 oz)
  • 1 box lemon instant pudding mix (small)
  • 1/3 c butter, melted
  • 1 c (minus 3 tablespoons) whole milk
  • 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 3 lg eggs
  • 1 can lemon pie filling

LEMON GLAZE

  • 1 c powdered sugar
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 - 3 tsp milk

>> See directions for Tunnel of Lemon Bundt Cake

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.