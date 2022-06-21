...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Oh my, lemon lovers are going to absolutely love this Bundt cake. The cake itself is sweet, moist, and full of lemony flavor. A ring of pie filling is a nice surprise that adds to the layers of delicious lemon flavor. This is a very easy to prepare dessert that, when sliced, has a beautiful presentation.
