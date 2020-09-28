Serves: 8
• 3 tablespoons canola oil
• 1 (4-pound) boneless rump roast
• 3 onions, sliced
• 2 tablespoons Hungarian sweet paprika
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 sprig fresh rosemary
• 1 sprig fresh thyme
• 4 cloves garlic, crushed
• 2 cups reduced-fat, low-sodium beef broth or homemade beef stock
• 1 cup water
• 1 cup dry red wine
• Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 pounds new potatoes, scrubbed
• 8 carrots, cut into 1 1/2-inch-thick pieces
Heat oven to 300 degrees.
Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the roast and sear on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. (A good dark brown sear is important and equals flavor.) Remove the meat from the pot and set aside.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until deep golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the paprika, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme and garlic. Stir to combine and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the broth, water and wine. Bring to a boil. Return the roast plus any accumulated juices to the Dutch oven. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with a tight-fitting lid.
Transfer to the oven and bake for 1 hour. Turn roast, add the potatoes, carrots and stock, if necessary, cover and bake an additional hour or until tender.
Remove the pot from the oven. Transfer the roast to a warm platter. Tent loosely with foil to keep warm. Remove and discard bay leaves. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Spoon sauce and vegetables over roast and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.