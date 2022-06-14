THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
367 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 75 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BALDWIN BIBB BLECKLEY
BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP
DODGE DOOLY HOUSTON
JASPER JONES LAURENS
MONROE MONTGOMERY PEACH
PULASKI PUTNAM TELFAIR
TWIGGS WHEELER WILCOX
WILKINSON
IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA
EMANUEL GLASCOCK GREENE
HANCOCK JEFFERSON JOHNSON
TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON
COBB DAWSON DEKALB
DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH
FULTON GWINNETT HALL
HENRY LUMPKIN MORGAN
NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE
WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
OCONEE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CARROLL HARALSON
PAULDING POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MACON
MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE
PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING
STEWART SUMTER TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALAMO, AMERICUS, ATLANTA,
BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON,
CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COCHRAN, COLUMBUS, CONYERS, CORDELE,
COVINGTON, CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR,
DOUGLASVILLE, DUBLIN, EASTMAN, EATONTON, ELLAVILLE, FORSYTH,
FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GIBSON, GRAY,
GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HAWKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JASPER,
JEFFERSONVILLE, LAWRENCEVILLE, LOUISVILLE, MACON, MADISON,
MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MCRAE, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONROE, MONTEZUMA,
MONTICELLO, MOUNT VERNON, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN,
PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, SANDERSVILLE, SOPERTON,
SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE, SWAINSBORO, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, TOOMSBORO,
VIDALIA, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER,
WOODSTOCK, WRIGHTSVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mid-morning and afternoon thunderstorms
could temper the heat in some areas today and provide temporary
relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern
Cherokee, northwestern Barrow, Forsyth, central Gwinnett, southern
Dawson, southwestern Hall and southeastern Pickens Counties through
145 PM EDT...
At 101 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line
extending from near Dawsonville to Chateau Elan, and moving southwest
at 15 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud
to ground lightning and heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
Lawrenceville, Cumming, Dawsonville, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Snellville,
Suwanee, Buford, Braselton, Auburn, Flowery Branch, Dacula, Oakwood,
Grayson, Hoschton, Carl, Rest Haven, Free Home, Dougherty and Drew.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for
north central Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Browning sausage gives these baked beans a wonderful extra punch of flavor and adds heartiness to the dish. These baked beans are an easy way to spice up canned beans with minimal ingredients. With just the right amount of sweetness, these will be a great addition to your cookouts. Delicious for a potluck too.
Ingredients
2 can Bush's Baked Beans...any flavor you like, I use southern style (28 oz each)
