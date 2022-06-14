Southern Sausage Baked Beans

Browning sausage gives these baked beans a wonderful extra punch of flavor and adds heartiness to the dish. These baked beans are an easy way to spice up canned beans with minimal ingredients. With just the right amount of sweetness, these will be a great addition to your cookouts. Delicious for a potluck too.

Ingredients

  • 2 can Bush's Baked Beans...any flavor you like, I use southern style (28 oz each)
  • 1/2 onion, chopped fine
  • 1 small bell pepper, chopped fine
  • 1/2 c light brown sugar
  • 1/4 c ketchup
  • 1 Tbsp yellow mustard
  • 1 lb (roll) Jimmy Dean sausage

>> See directions for Southern Sausage Baked Beans

