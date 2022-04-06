 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Suwanee Creek near Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County.

For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Suwanee Creek near Suwanee.

* WHEN...From early this morning to late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S
Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park
off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road.
This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School
and the George Pierce Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6
feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage
this morning.
- Flood stage is 8 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.6 feet on 02/19/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

RECIPE: Simple Macaroons, a celebratory Passover dessert

  • 0

(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.

Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.

They take little to no time to make, only baking 10-12 minutes for a tray full of tasty dessert bites ready to devour.

With sweet honey and vanilla, the flavors come together to create something sweet but not overpowering. It’s a small, crumbly bite that’s perfect for sharing during Passover.

Find more sweet treat recipes for any holiday at Culinary.net.

Simple Macaroons

15603_VID_Simple Macaroons.jpg

Simple Macaroons

Recipe adapted from marthastewart.com

Yield: 15 macaroons

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 1/4 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 cups shredded coconut
  • 5 ounces dark chocolate, melted

Preheat oven to 375 F.

In bowl, whisk egg. Add honey, vanilla, lemon zest and salt; whisk. Stir in coconut until completely coated with egg mixture.

Using 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop, make 15 balls, transferring each to parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing about 2 inches apart.

Bake macaroons 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through, until coconut starts to brown on edges.

Transfer sheet to wire rack and let cool.

Before serving, drizzle with melted chocolate or dip bottom sides of macaroons in melted chocolate to cover bases. Refrigerate 15 minutes to set.

These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.

Full recipe here: http://www.culinary.net/index.php/videos/item/1119-simple-macaroons

#macaroons #chocolate #coconut #snack #sweet #recipe #recipevideo #food #foodvideo

Did you make this recipe? We would love to see it! Use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network and let us see your work!

SUBSCRIBE to our channel, for more great recipes: https://www.youtube.com/culinarynet

FOLLOW Culinary.net:

http://www.facebook.com/culinarynet

http://pinterest.com/culinarynet/

http://www.twitter.com/culinarynet

https://www.instagram.com/culinary_net/

SUBSCRIBE to our free monthly email newsletter: https://bit.ly/3epFZi0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK