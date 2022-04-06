RECIPE: Simple Macaroons, a celebratory Passover dessert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Suwanee Creek near Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County.
For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Suwanee Creek near Suwanee.
* WHEN...From early this morning to late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 8 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S
Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park
off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road.
This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School
and the George Pierce Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6
feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage
this morning.
- Flood stage is 8 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.6 feet on 02/19/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.
Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.
They take little to no time to make, only baking 10-12 minutes for a tray full of tasty dessert bites ready to devour.
With sweet honey and vanilla, the flavors come together to create something sweet but not overpowering. It’s a small, crumbly bite that’s perfect for sharing during Passover.
Find more sweet treat recipes for any holiday at Culinary.net.
