Serves: 4-6
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 1/4 cup buttermilk
• 1 cup pumpkin purée
• 1/2 cup milk
• 3 large eggs
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2/3 cup unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the griddle
• Maple syrup, for serving
Heat the oven to 250 degrees. Place a baking sheet or large platter in the oven. Heat an electric griddle to medium heat.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk in the salt.
In a separate large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, pumpkin purée, milk, eggs, sugar and vanilla until completely smooth. Whisk the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture, followed by the melted butter. Don’t worry about whisking out all of the lumps; it’s important not to overwork the batter.
Brush the griddle with melted butter. Scoop 1/2 cup of the batter onto the griddle. Add additional pancakes, in 1/2 cup increments, to fill the griddle. (You will likely be able to fit 2 to 3 pancakes per batch.) Cook until bubbles have broken the surface of the pancake, about 4 minutes, then flip to cook on the second side until the pancakes are fluffy in the center, 2 to 3 more minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve with maple syrup.
