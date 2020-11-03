Serves: 12
• 1 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
• 3 overripe bananas
• 3/4 cup pumpkin puree
• 1 large egg
• 2 teaspoons vanilla
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners.
With stand or hand mixer, beat together the sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Beat in the bananas, pumpkin, egg and vanilla until well-combined. Beat in the cream, followed by the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves until just combined.
Fill the prepared muffin tins three-quarters of the way full and bake until the muffins are browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.