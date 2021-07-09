This stuffed pork loin looks and sounds so darn fancy, but it's a dream to prepare. The herb mixture and apricot-fig stuffing add a sweet and savory flavor to the pork. Once roasted, the meat is tender and juicy. Serve alongside roasted veggies and creamed potatoes with a glass of wine for a fantastic fall dinner.
Ingredients
- 6 oz dried figs
- 4 oz dried apricots
- 1/2 c white wine
- 2 Tbsp packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp minced garlic, separated
- 1 Tbsp fresh or dry herbs, rosemary, basil, thyme, chopped
- 2 1/2 lb boneless pork loin
- 1/4 c Dijon mustard
