RECIPE: Pork Chops with Tangy Apple Slaw

Pork and apples go together like fall and cozy sweaters.
Choose bone-in or boneless, thick-cut or thin pork chops—just adjust the cooking time to make sure meat is cooked through.
Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high.
Season 4 (3⁄4 inch-thick) bone-in pork loin chops (2 to 2 lb) with tsp each salt and pepper.
Arrange in a single layer in skillet and cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides and just cooked through, 12 to 14 minutes. (If needed, reduce heat to avoid burning.)
Transfer to a plate and tent with foil.
Add 3 small apples (like Granny Smith or Gala), cored and thinly sliced, to any fat remaining in skillet.
Cook, stirring once or twice, until just tender, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add 2 (14-oz) pkgs coleslaw mix (like Dole) (reserve dressing for another use), 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard and tsp salt; cook just until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Nestle pork chops (and accumulated juices) into cabbage and apples and season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley.
Serves 4
