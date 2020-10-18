Serves: 6 to 8
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 yellow onion, chopped
• 2 carrots, chopped
• 3 stalks celery, chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 8 to 10 cups chicken broth
• 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
• 1 (14.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
• 1 Parmesan rind, plus freshly grated Parmesan, for serving
• 2 teaspoons dried oregano
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 bay leaf
• 2 zucchini, diced
• 1/2 cup dry small pasta, such as macaroni
• 1 bunch Swiss chard, chopped
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Add olive oil to a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring often, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute.
Stir in 8 cups of the chicken broth, along with the tomatoes, chickpeas, Parmesan rind, oregano, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until fully flavored, 15 to 20 minutes.
Stir in zucchini and pasta, and simmer until tender, about 7 minutes. Add the chard and continue to cook just until wilted. If a thinner consistency is desired, add additional chicken broth.
Discard the Parmesan rind and bay leaf, and stir in the basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve topped with freshly grated Parmesan.
