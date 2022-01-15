My Triple Cook-Off Winning Chili

My Triple Cook-Off Winning Chili

This chili has just the right amount of heat! The flavors blend well and it has fast become a favorite of many on the Crew. There's a bit of a sweet flavor in this chili. To us, the mushrooms are what makes this stand out from other chili recipes. Hearty and comforting.

Ingredients

  • 3 lb lean hamburger
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 4-8 fresh jalapenos, diced small (add as many as you like for heat, but add at least 4 for mild for the kiddos. *i usually add all 8 for hotter!)
  • 1 lg onion, diced large
  • 1 tsp salt`
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/3 c good chili powder
  • 1 3/4 c ketchup, I use Heinz
  • 3 Tbsp lemon juice concentrate
  • 1/3 c dark brown sugar, can sub light but I just don't even buy that kind anymore because it always turns into a brick
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce, I use Lea & Perrins
  • 2 tsp regular white vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tsp yellow table mustard, French's
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp cumin
  • 3 c spicy hot V8 juice
  • 1 can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained first in a colander til no longer foamy/bubbly (16 oz.)
  • 2 pkg fresh sliced mushrooms (8 oz. each)
  • 2 can Del Monte original stewed tomatoes, with the juice; crush tomatoes with hands as you add (14.5 oz. each)
  • 1 c beef bouillon, i use superior touch better than bouillon beef base (dissolve 1 tsp. beef base into 1 cup hot water to make 1 cup bouillon)
  • *more salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

