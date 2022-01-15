...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and
powerlines may result in some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use
caution. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can
be found at weather.gov/Atlanta.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible at elevations above
2500 feet.
* WHERE...Much of north Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
This chili has just the right amount of heat! The flavors blend well and it has fast become a favorite of many on the Crew. There's a bit of a sweet flavor in this chili. To us, the mushrooms are what makes this stand out from other chili recipes. Hearty and comforting.
Ingredients
3 lb lean hamburger
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
4-8 fresh jalapenos, diced small (add as many as you like for heat, but add at least 4 for mild for the kiddos. *i usually add all 8 for hotter!)
1 lg onion, diced large
1 tsp salt`
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1/3 c good chili powder
1 3/4 c ketchup, I use Heinz
3 Tbsp lemon juice concentrate
1/3 c dark brown sugar, can sub light but I just don't even buy that kind anymore because it always turns into a brick
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce, I use Lea & Perrins
2 tsp regular white vinegar
1 1/2 tsp yellow table mustard, French's
1 1/2 Tbsp cumin
3 c spicy hot V8 juice
1 can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained first in a colander til no longer foamy/bubbly (16 oz.)
2 pkg fresh sliced mushrooms (8 oz. each)
2 can Del Monte original stewed tomatoes, with the juice; crush tomatoes with hands as you add (14.5 oz. each)
1 c beef bouillon, i use superior touch better than bouillon beef base (dissolve 1 tsp. beef base into 1 cup hot water to make 1 cup bouillon)
