RECIPE: Mom's Flat Apple Pie

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While damaging winds are possible in any
strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, gusty non-
thunderstorm winds will remain a concern outside of and away
from storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
We love the idea of eating apple pie with your hands! Once baked, this tastes like the fried apple pies you can get at that famous fast food restaurant where billions have been served. Rolling the dough on a cookie sheet is genius. The crust becomes flaky and delicious. The warm apple filling is perfectly sweet with notes of cinnamon. We loved the sweet icing drizzle on top. Eat this warm or at room temp. Either way is absolutely delicious.
Ingredients
3 3/4 c all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp salt
1 1/2 c shortening
1 egg yolk, plus enough milk to make 1 cup of liquid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.