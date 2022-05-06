RECIPE: Mom's Flat Apple Pie

 American Hometown Media

We love the idea of eating apple pie with your hands! Once baked, this tastes like the fried apple pies you can get at that famous fast food restaurant where billions have been served. Rolling the dough on a cookie sheet is genius. The crust becomes flaky and delicious. The warm apple filling is perfectly sweet with notes of cinnamon. We loved the sweet icing drizzle on top. Eat this warm or at room temp. Either way is absolutely delicious.

Ingredients

  • 3 3/4 c all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 c shortening
  • 1 egg yolk, plus enough milk to make 1 cup of liquid
  • 2-3 handfuls of Corn Flakes
  • 10 Granny Smith apples, sliced and cored
  • 4-8 Tbsp butter, cubed
  • 1 c sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp sugar

THIN FROSTING

  • 2/3 c powered sugar
  • 2-3 dash vanilla extract
  • milk, enough for a thin frosting

>> See directions for Mom's Flat Apple Pie

