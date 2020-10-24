Serves: 10
For the pork:
• 6 cups hot water
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 3/4 cup kosher salt
• 4 pounds pork tenderloins, trimmed
• 1/2 cup molasses
• 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1/4 cup vegetable oil
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
• 4 rosemary sprigs, leaves finely chopped
For the Apple, Walnut and Onion Relish:
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and diced into 1/4-inch cubes
• 1 large onion, diced
• 1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage
To make the pork: Combine the water, sugar and salt and stir until dissolved. Let cool to room temperature.
Place the tenderloins in the cooled brine and refrigerate for at least 5 hours, or up to 24 hours.
In a large bowl, combine the molasses, brown sugar, oil, salt, pepper and rosemary. Drain the pork tenderloins and add them to the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Drain the tenderloins and pat dry.
Grill the pork, turning every few minutes to brown evenly, until an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board, cover with foil and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, make the relish: In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the apples, onion, walnuts and garlic and cook until the onions are tender. Stir in the thyme and sage, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with the pork.
