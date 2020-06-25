- 2 tbsp honey
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp soy sauce (low sodium)
- 1 tbsp ketchup (no salt added)
- 1/2 tbsp Sweet Chili Sauce
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 4 bone-in pork chops (4-6 oz each)
- 2 tbsp olive oli
- 1 tbsp butter
- 4 tsp chopped parsley (optional)
- Preheat oven to 400F.
In a small mixing bowl combine honey, garlic, soy sauce, ketchup, chili sauce, and oregano; mix until thoroughly combined.
Place pork chops in a large bowl, pour the sauce over the pork chops, and mix it all around.
Heat olive oil in an oven safe 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the pork chops and sauce to the skillet; sear chops on both sides until just browned, about 2 minutes per side.
- Remove from heat, add the butter, and place pork chops in the preheated oven.
Cook for an additional 15 to 18 minutes, or until cooked through. Pork chops are cooked through when internal temperature reaches 160F.
- Remove from oven and transfer the pork chops to a serving plate.
Spoon the sauce over the chops, garnish with parsley, and serve.
