RECIPE: Glazed Pork & Pineapple Kebabs

- 2 cups pineapple juice
- ¼ cup lime juice
- (about 2 limes)
- 1 Tbsp light brown sugar
- ½ tsp salt, divided
- Pepper
- 3 Tbsp hot sauce
- (like Frank’s RedHot)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 lb boneless pork chops,
- cut into 1½-inch pieces
- 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 small green bell pepper,
- cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 small red onion, cut into
- 1-inch pieces
1. Combine pineapple juice and lime juice in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 20 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, ¼ tsp salt and pepper; let glaze cool.
2. Heat grill to medium-high. Combine hot sauce, olive oil and garlic in a large bowl. Add pork and toss. Thread pork onto skewers, alternating with pineapple, bell pepper and onion. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ tsp salt.
3. Grill kebabs until pineapple and vegetables are charred and pork is cooked through, 9 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a platter and brush lightly with glaze. Serve with remaining glaze on the side. Serves 8
