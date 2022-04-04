Chicken Cordon Bleu with Swiss Dijon Alfredo Sauce

Lisa's slightly lightened-up version of chicken cordon bleu is fantastic! It's much easier to make too. Placing the Swiss cheese in the Alfredo sauce is a brilliant idea. Not only does it solve the oozing cheese problem, but it allows you to add as much of the sauce your heart desires on top of the chicken. The chicken itself is tender and juicy with a smoky flavor from the ham.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 c all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 2 egg whites, beaten (can use whole egg if you like)
  • 1/2 c seasoned bread crumbs (I used Progresso's Italian flavored)
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts - 4 to 6 oz. each
  • 4 slice Black Forest ham or other lean ham
  • SAUCE
  • 1 c light Alfredo sauce (i used Classico brand)
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard (I used Grey Poupon's Dijon)
  • 3/4 c 2% Swiss cheese (3 oz.)

