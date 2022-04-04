...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR MOST PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
light and variable this afternoon, generally swinging out of the
east to the southwest and staying below 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Chicken Cordon Bleu with Swiss Dijon Alfredo Sauce
Lisa's slightly lightened-up version of chicken cordon bleu is fantastic! It's much easier to make too. Placing the Swiss cheese in the Alfredo sauce is a brilliant idea. Not only does it solve the oozing cheese problem, but it allows you to add as much of the sauce your heart desires on top of the chicken. The chicken itself is tender and juicy with a smoky flavor from the ham.
Ingredients
1/4 c all-purpose flour
1/8 tsp salt
1/8 tsp black pepper
2 egg whites, beaten (can use whole egg if you like)
1/2 c seasoned bread crumbs (I used Progresso's Italian flavored)
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts - 4 to 6 oz. each
