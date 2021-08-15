Carmelized Onion and Pepper Potato Salad

 Photo credit: American Hometown Media
This creamy potato salad is unique in so many ways. The caramelized onions and peppers add a little something different to the salad. It's great for those who like onions in a potato salad but not their crunch. Mixing mayonnaise and sour cream are slightly sweet and tangy but at the same time has a mellow flavor. There's a hint of garlic that complements the caramelized onions and peppers. This salad doesn't have a ton of ingredients. You really taste the flavor of the potatoes. A delicious side dish for any cookout.

Ingredients

  • 6 potatoes (about 2 lbs)
  • 4 clove garlic, whole
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp oil
  • 1 Tbsp water
  • 1/2 c sour cream
  • 1/2 c mayonnaise
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • seasoned garlic, to taste

See directions for carmelized onion and pepper potato salad

