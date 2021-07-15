The combination of blueberries and peaches isn't that commonly used like other combinations... but it should be. These muffins are tender and melt in your mouth. What we really loved is that they're not overly sweet. So, the sweetness from the peaches is noticeable and you taste the slightly tart blueberries. The buttered spiced topping adds just the right amount of sweetness. These are very yummy!
Ingredients
MUFFIN INGREDIENTS
- 3 c all-purpose flour
- 1/2 c brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1 pinch salt
- 1/2 c sugar
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 c milk
- 1/2 c melted butter (1 stick)
- 1 c peeled and chopped fresh peaches
- 1 c blueberries
- TOPPING INGREDIENTS
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp melted butter
