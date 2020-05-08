QUICK SNACK: Pizza Muffins

These hearty muffins are a quick solution when snack attacks strike.
We used pepperoni, but layer in any favorite toppings like diced onion, sliced grape tomatoes or spinach leaves.
Preheat oven to 350° F. Coat a 2-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
Using 2 cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (like Pillsbury), cut each biscuit into fourths, making 24 pieces.
For half the biscuit pieces, press each into a flat, circular shape and top with 1 Tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese.
Fold biscuit dough around cheese.
Layer dough in muffin tins (about five to six pieces per cup), alternating cheese-stuffed pieces and plain biscuit pieces with 2 Tbsp chopped pepperoni pieces.
In a small bowl, whisk together 1/3 cup melted butter, 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning and 2 Tbsp minced garlic.
Pour over biscuit pieces, reserving 1 Tbsp. Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
Drizzle remaining butter sauce on top of cooked biscuits and sprinkle with 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese.
Let cool 5 minutes, and serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
Makes 12 muffins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.