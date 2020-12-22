After the lazy days of summer, fall often arrives with packed schedules and everyone getting back on track, whether for work or school. Busy families may not have much time to spend in the kitchen these days, but they don’t need to devote hours to cooking. Even quick meals can serve up significant flavor.
In the time it takes to boil rice, this recipe for “Creamy Rice With Roasted Shrimp and Tomatoes,” courtesy of “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple, can be put on the table. Arborio rice makes this dish creamy, but if it’s unavailable, long-grain rice also can be used — just follow the package directions for cooking.
Creamy Rice With Roasted Shrimp and Tomatoes
Serves 4
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- 1 cup dry white wine
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp
- 2 pints grape tomatoes
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 cloves garlic
Heat oven to 400 F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the rice and wine and cook, stirring, until the wine is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add 2 cups water and 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper to the saucepan. Simmer, covered, until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, 18 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, on a rimmed baking sheet, toss the shrimp, tomatoes, thyme, and garlic with the remaining tablespoon of oil and 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until the shrimp are opaque throughout, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve over the rice.
