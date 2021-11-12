Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

&&

Put Bacon-Wrapped Halibut on the family menu

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

(Family Features) When meals at home get stale and boring, adding some excitement back to family dinners can be as simple as a protein swap. Despite fish being a no-go for picky eaters in some families, there’s a flavorful solution for adding it to the menu in your home.

15990_VID_Bacon-WrappedHalibut.jpg

Bacon-Wrapped Halibut

If you’re hoping to introduce kids (or a picky spouse) to fish for an at-home shakeup, try wrapping it with a flavorful favorite. This Bacon-Wrapped Halibut recipe calls for lightly seasoned fillets wrapped with all-natural bacon served alongside your favorite grains and vegetables – an easy yet tasty way to put seafood on the table.

Sourced from American Humane Certified family farmers that raise animals 100% crate-free with no antibiotics or added hormones, the Coleman Natural bacon in this 20-minute dish contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives so you can feel good about feeding your family better. Plus, with no sugar, it’s paleo-friendly and perfect for those looking to reduce sugar intake.

To find more family-friendly recipes, visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes.

Bacon-Wrapped Halibut

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

  • 4 halibut fillets (6 ounces each), skin removed
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices Coleman Natural Bacon
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • cooked rice or other grain (optional)
  • salad or other vegetable (optional)

Season halibut with salt and pepper, to taste, then wrap each fillet along shorter side with two bacon slices, tucking ends underneath to hold in place.

In large, nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook, turning once, until bacon is crisp, about 5 minutes on each side.

Serve fish with rice or salad.

