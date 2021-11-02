Plan to celebrate the holidays with this special centerpiece

(Family Features) Few things bring family and friends together quite like the holidays, and serving up an elegant, seasonal meal centered around a mouthwatering main dish is a recipe for creating lasting memories with the ones you love.
Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in your life starts with choosing a flavorful, tender cut of meat to serve as the centerpiece of the meal. Hand-cut by expert butchers, an option like Spiral-Sliced Ham from Omaha Steaks can serve as the focal point of a memorable holiday dinner. Flash frozen to capture freshness and flavor, you can select a standout cut of meat from the comfort of your home and have it delivered directly to your door in time to put together a tender, juicy main course.
Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 80 minutes
Servings: 10-12
Ham:
1 Omaha Steaks Spiral-Sliced Ham (8 pounds)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Glaze:
1 cup cherry fruit spread
3/4 cup dark spiced rum
3/4 cup cola
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
To make ham: Thaw frozen ham in refrigerator 24-48 hours.
Remove from refrigerator and let ham come to room temperature, about 30-45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 F. Remove ham from foil and film. Return ham to foil wrapping and place in oven-safe roasting pan. Roll foil down leaving 2 inches of foil around bottom of ham.
Place roasting pan with ham in oven on lower rack and heat uncovered 60-75 minutes, until ham starts to brown. While ham cooks, make glaze.
To make glaze: In medium saucepot, whisk fruit spread, rum, cola, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and salt until well incorporated. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Simmer over medium heat 10 minutes then remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.
During last 15 minutes of cooking, glaze ham every 5 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.