Pizza Hut is selling a triple-decker pizza box

Pizza Hut knows that a single pizza may not be enough to lure customers looking for a treat during the holidays.
The pizza chain is launching a three-in-one meal in a new triple-decker box. The Triple Treat Box, which costs $21 and will be available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, will include two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and 10 mini cinnamon rolls from Cinnabon. Customers can choose from the Thin 'N Cripsy pizza or the Original Pan crust pizza.
Last year, Pizza Hut captured 21% of the market among large pizza chains, second to Domino's 27%, according to food-service data firm Technomic. And the triple-decker box isn't the brand's only notable recent innovation: In November, the chain added Beyond Meat sausage to its menu, making Pizza Hut the first national pizza chain to offer plant-based meat toppings across the United States.
Pizza restaurants have thrived as other eateries struggle mightily during the coronavirus pandemic. Pizza has been synonymous with food delivery for decades, which is crucial when customers are afraid or barred from eating inside restaurants. And it's cheap -- which can help boost sales during the worst recession since the Great Depression.
Despite surging sales, the big pizza chains are facing other challenges such as higher labor and ingredient costs. That's one reason they are pushing new products and added perks as they compete to be the top choice during the pandemic. Domino's, for instance, recently announced that customers who order online before April 11 will receive 30 free days of streaming access to EPIX Now.
CNN's Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.
