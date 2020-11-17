Pepsi made a limited apple pie-flavored cola and there's just one way to get it

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas right around the corner, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition apple pie-flavored cola on Tuesday.
There's just one catch: You can't buy this seasonal drop in stores -- and you've had to have had a notable failure in the kitchen.
Pepsi announced it will be giving away 2 liter bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie to 1,500 winners of its #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes, which fans can enter to win by submitting a photo or video of a "baking fail."
"Failing at baking -- especially this year -- is nothing to be ashamed of, and we're celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season." said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, in the announcement. "With Pepsi Apple Pie, we're providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don't take themselves too seriously in the process."
PepsiCo unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years on Monday, with the new packaging being 25% slimmer than the previous design. Bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie, which evokes hints of cinnamon and apple to mimic the taste of a slice of apple pie, will be in the new packaging.
CNN's Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.