...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
to 9 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to continue to
fall behind an arctic front throughout the morning Friday.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the
Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further
south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through the
early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are
expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Party-worthy wine pairings perfect for easy entertaining

(Family Features) Red or white, sweet or dry, wine lovers are often entertainers at heart. When inviting guests to share your personal favorites, nothing enhances a tasting get-together quite like complementary snack and wine pairings.

The next time you find a wine party on your schedule, consider these simple yet delicious recommendations from sommelier and founder of "The Lush Life," Sarah Tracey, who partnered with Fresh Cravings to create "Dips and Sips." Aimed at reinventing wine and cheese parties, the movement focuses on simplistic recipes, easy dip pairings and suggested wines.

16501_A.jpg

Hummus-Stuffed Mushrooms
16501_B.jpg

Cheesy Tortilla Cutouts with Salsa
16501_C.jpg

Spiced Butternut Squash Naan Flatbreads
16501_D.jpg

Polenta Rounds with Pico de Gallo Salsa and Crab

