Pancakes are a beloved breakfast food. Fluffy and filling, pancakes can be soaked in syrup and/or topped with any number of fruits or nuts. Pancakes also can be turned into delicious desserts when paired with ice cream and other treats.
The Danish have a unique spin on traditional pancakes. Known as “aebleskivers,” these balls made from a pancake-type batter puff up in a special pan and end up resembling doughnut holes. They can be served for breakfast, snacks or desserts — making them as versatile as pancakes. Try aebleskivers for yourself with this recipe for “Aebleskivers” from “Small Sweet Treats” (Gibbs Smith) by Marguerite Marceau Henderson.
Aebleskivers
Makes about 3 dozen
- 1 Aebleskiver pan
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 3 large egg whites
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- Raspberry or strawberry preserves
- Powdered sugar
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom, salt, and sugar.
In another bowl, beat the egg yolks, vanilla and buttermilk with a whisk or handheld mixer until frothy. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients just to combine.
In another bowl, beat the egg whites until frothy and stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter.
Rub a little of the unsalted butter into each indentation of a well-heated aebleskivers pan. With a paper towel, remove excess butter. Place about 1 tablespoon batter in each indentation, top with about 1⁄2 teaspoon of preserves of choice, and add another tablespoon of batter on top. Cook until the sides are set and bottom is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Using two wooden skewers, carefully turn the aebleskivers over to cook the other side. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a platter, dust with powdered sugar, and serve hot. Repeat with remaining batter.
