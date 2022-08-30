 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central
Cherokee, northwestern DeKalb, northwestern Fayette, southwestern
Forsyth, Cobb, Douglas, northwestern Gwinnett, Fulton and
northwestern Clayton Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 348 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line
extending from Woodstock to near Austell to near Bill Arp, and moving
east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to
ground lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, City of South Fulton,
Mountain Park, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta,
Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Union
City, Forest Park, Suwanee and Riverdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Make weeknight meals a breeze

  • 0

(Family Features) After a long day in the classroom or at the office, it's tough to top bringing the family together with a home-cooked meal. When evenings are busy with homework and activities, however, there might be little time left for complicated dishes.

Take those schedules on with a menu of delicious recipes that require 30 minutes or less so you can focus on celebrating the day's accomplishments with loved ones. These simple yet flavorful ideas from Milk Means More call for limited instructions and ingredients lists fueled by dairy favorites that provide nutrients to recharge the entire family.

16285_A.jpg

Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce
16285_B.jpg

Roasted Chicken and Zucchini Tostadas

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK