As the days cool, autumn cooking starts to heat up. If soup hasn’t yet been on the menu, then now is the time to explore new recipes that can warm us up from the inside out.
Soup can be customized with flavors that evoke the spirit of autumn. Ingredients like pumpkin, warming spices like cinnamon and cayenne and peanut butter come together in this recipe for “Vegan Pumpkin Peanut Butter Soup,” courtesy of The National Peanut Board and Abra Pappa of “Abra’s Kitchen.”
Vegan Pumpkin Peanut Butter Soup
Serves 10
2 large leeks, sliced
1 tablespoon coconut oil
8 cups fresh pumpkin puree
1 cup creamy peanut butter
4 cups vegetable broth
14 ounces coconut milk (1 can)
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder (or 1 teaspoon cinnamon)
1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Toppings:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sriracha sauce
Vegan coconut yogurt
Fresh roasted pumpkin:
Purchase a “pie pumpkin” (also called a “sweet pumpkin”), which are typically around 2 to 4 pounds. On average, each “pound” will yield about 1 cup of pumpkin puree. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the pumpkin in half lengthwise. Use a sharp spoon or ice cream scoop to scoop out all seeds and strings (reserve the seeds for roasting). Drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, salt and pepper. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and place the pumpkin halves skin side down. Using the tip of a sharp knife, carefully place a few slits in the skin of the pumpkin. Roast in a 375 F oven for 40 minutes to 60 minutes. It will entirely depend on the size of your pumpkin. Remove from oven and allow to cool. When cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and set aside.
Pumpkin soup:
In a large pot over medium-high heat, melt coconut oil. Add sliced leeks and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Sauté for 5 to 8 minutes or until leeks are soft and creamy. Add vegetable stock, pumpkin puree, peanut butter, coconut milk, and spices to pot. Stir well to combine, and allow to simmer for 15 minutes. Working in batches, add soup to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth, return to pot and taste for seasoning adding more salt if needed. Serve with a drizzle of sriracha and a spoonful of vegan (plain, unsweetened) coconut yogurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.