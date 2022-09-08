Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal

Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal. Really.

The company's new "instabowls" look like traditional single-serve bowls — little tubs of cereal, designed to be eaten dry or with milk. But the instabowls also contain milk powder. When you add cold water and stir, the milk rehydrates and voila: instant milk and cereal.

