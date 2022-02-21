Margaritas are wildly popular cocktails that can be enjoyed in standard and frozen varieties. Typically made with tequila and lime juice, margaritas lend a tropical flair to most any occasion and are the ideal accompaniment to Latin-inspired cuisine.
Although margaritas commonly are consumed poolside or seen as warm-weather beverages, National Margarita Day falls during the month of February — when the weather is chilly for many people. Perhaps sipping a margarita can evoke the coming days of sunshine and outdoor antics? That’s especially likely when you make this recipe — a favorite of author Jack Kerouac on one of his many Mexican sojourns — courtesy of “How to Drink Like a Writer: Recipes for the Cocktails and Libations that Inspired 100 Literary Greats (Apollo Publishers), writing by Margaret Kaplan.
Jack Kerouac’s Margarita
Serves 1
2 ounces silver tequila
3⁄4 ounce Cointreau
3⁄4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
1 teaspoon agave nectar (optional)
Rock salt for garnishing
Lime wedge for garnishing
Pour salt onto small plate. Rub a lime wedge around the lip of a rocks glass and dip the rim in the salt. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave, if using. Shake vigorously. Strain into the salt-rimmed rocks glass over ice. Garnish with the lime wedge.
