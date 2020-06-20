A favorite summer treat for all ages is ice cream. While it might be easier to grab a pint at the grocery store or venture to your favorite ice cream parlor for a scoop, homemade ice cream can be a special activity for the whole family.
If you are interested in making your own ice cream, here a few tips according to SeriousEats.com to make your homemade ice cream a success.
1. Freeze the bowl: The bowls of most ice cream makers take at least 24 hours to freeze. Store the bowl of your ice cream maker in the freezer, wrapped tightly in a plastic bag.
2. Batter: The “batter” for your cream can never be too cold. Pour the batter into a quart-sized container and chill it in the fridge overnight.
3. Don’t overfill the ice cream maker: Three-quarters full yields the best results. If filled to the top of the bowl, the ice cream won’t aerate properly.
4. Go slow: When tempering egg yolks for custard-based ice creams, never pour more than 3 or 4 tablespoons of hot cream into the yolks before whisking them back into the cream.
5. Adding extracts: Whether using vanilla, maple, almond, etc., add the extracts after the ice cream batter has cooled, but before churning, for the best flavor.
6. Add mix-ins at the end: Add mix-ins, such as chocolate chips, nuts or candy pieces, for only the last minute of churning. The ice cream should already be done.
7. Shallow containers: Shallow, flat containers are best for freezing and storing ice cream.
8. Prevent crystals: To prevent ice crystals from forming, cover the surface with a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper before closing the container.
9. Eat fast: Homemade ice creams keep well for up to a week. After that, they begin to lose their flavor and creamy texture.
