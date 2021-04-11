Now that the weather has warmed up, millions of Americans will be headed outside to fire up the grill for cookouts and barbecues.
Here’s how to get your grill ready for use after a long winter, according to Tasteofhome.com:
• Top-to-bottom inspection: Look for any signs of rust, especially if your grill has been outdoors all winter. If your grill has been covered or stored in a garage, then check for bugs and pests that may have snuck in during the winter. It’s also important to check the fuel line on gas grills. After giving it a visual check for any cracks, try the soapy water test. Brush soapy water on the line and along the connections. If you see bubbles while the gas is running, tighten your connections or replace the line.
• Clean from the inside out: Start by removing debris from the flame tamers (located directly over the burners) with a wire brush. Then remove the flame tamers and check the burners for clogs. Just brush portholes with a stainless steel wire brush in an up-and-down motion. For a charcoal grill, be sure to empty all ashes and unburnt charcoal from the bowl and ash catcher.
• Clean your grates: For normal build-up on a gas grill, turn all your burners to high for 15 minutes. When your grill reaches these high temperatures, leftover debris will turn to ash and will easily brush off. Be sure to turn burners off before you start scrubbing. For deeper cleaning, soak grates overnight in a mix of two cups of vinegar and one cup of baking soda.
• Wipe down the exterior: Once the inside of your grill is good to go, wipe down the exterior. Grill surfaces are made of different materials and require different cleaning methods. Soapy water is the safest cleaning solution for most grills, but for a deeper clean use window cleaner for porcelain-coated steel lids and stainless steel cleaner for stainless steel lids.
