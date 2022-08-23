How to get half off Subway footlongs for a month

Subway is selling 10,000 passes to members of its free loyalty program. Pictured is a Subway restaurant in Princeton, Illinois, on April 20, 2017.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It's not $5, but Subway's newest subscription program makes the price of its footlong even more appetizing.

Beginning Wednesday, the sandwich chain is selling 10,000 passes to members of its free loyalty program. The $15 pass lets people purchase a footlong sub for 50% off its usual price. The "Subway Footlong Pass," which can be used once-per-day, lasts a month and begins on September 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.