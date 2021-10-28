Homemade candy can be a Halloween delight

Just in time for Halloween, hosts who want to put their candymaking skills to the test can offer guests the ultimate sweet treat. Homemade lollipops can be customized to any flavor or color, which makes them easy to match to any Halloween theme. Enjoy this recipe from “300 Best Homemade Candy Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Jane Sharrock.
Lollipops
Makes about 12
2 cups granulated sugar
2⁄3 cup light (white) corn syrup
1 cup water
1⁄2 teaspoon food coloring of choice
1⁄2 teaspoon oil flavoring of choice
2 large baking sheets
2 quart heavy saucepan
Candy thermometer
Lollipop sticks
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, bring the sugar, corn syrup and water to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves and the mixture begins to boil. Cover and cook 2 to 3 minutes to dissolve the sugar crystals on the sides of the pan. Remove the lid. Cook, without stirring, to the hard crack stage (300 F).
Remove from the heat. Quickly add the coloring and flavoring, stirring only until mixed. Let the candy cool for about 5 minutes or until starting to thicken. To check if it’s ready, spoon a small amount onto the prepared baking sheet. It should flow and spread slowly rather than spreading very quickly to a thin disc. Once the candy is ready, quickly drop from the tip of a large spoon onto the prepared baking sheet, making certain the drops are round.
Press a lollipop stick into the edge of each lollipop before it hardens. If desired, spoon a little more of the candy on top of the stick to cover. Press any decorations into the lollipop at the same time.
Loosen the lollipops from the pan before they get too cold or they will crack. To store, wrap the cooled lollipops in cellophane or waxed paper.
