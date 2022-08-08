Grilled foods are staples of summertime. There is just something about gathering with friends and family and cooking meals over an open flame to enjoy in the great outdoors — whether at a backyard barbecue or on a camping trip — that makes foods taste even better.
Burgers, steaks and chicken may be some of the first items that come to mind when pondering grilled fare. But vegetarians and vegans should rest easy knowing that vegetables and other non-meats are equally at home on grills, and taste just as smoky and delicious as more traditional fare.
Seitan is a plant-based meat substitute that is utilized in many recipes, including those for grilled dishes. Seitan can mimic the flavor and texture of chicken, and this recipe for “Barbecue Seitan Skewers” from “Vegan Cooking for Beginners” (Publications International, Ltd.) by the PIL editors is sure to please.
Barbecue Seitan Skewers
Makes 4 servings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
1 package (8 ounces) seitan, cubed
1⁄2 cup barbecue sauce, divided
1 red bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
1 green bell pepper, cut into 12 pieces
12 white or cremini mushrooms
1 succhini, cut into 12 pieces
1. Place seitan in medium bowl. Add 1⁄4 cup barbecue sauce; stir to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Soak four bamboo skewers in water 20 minutes.
2. Oil grid. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Thread seitan, bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini onto skewers.
3. Grill skewers, covered, over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until seitan is hot and glazed with sauce, brushing with some of remaining sauce and turning occasionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.