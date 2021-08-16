Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. Two to five inches of rain is
expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier
amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to
flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of
rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning
that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Go plant based for healthy school days

(Family Features) Filling the kitchen with plant-based ingredients is an easy way to nudge kids toward nutritious after-school snacks and make busy weeknight dinners as healthy as they are delicious.

When you consume foods that boost your energy and give your body the fuel it needs, you can expect to feel healthier, both physically and emotionally. In many cases the foods that deliver are plant-based, and you can create delicious and healthy meals while adhering to a plant-based eating plan.

Make Easy Substitutes

Having a vegetarian meal once a day is a great start, or even try "meatless Mondays" at home. Swap out ice cream and instead go for frozen blended bananas as an after-dinner treat. Try a nut- or grain-based milk in place of your normal dairy.

Make Gradual Changes

Drastically changing your eating habits can be challenging. Small, sustainable changes are easier to manage and simpler to implement. Even one change per day can lead to healthier eating, like swapping the meat in a normal sandwich for a plant-based protein, such as a salad made with chickpeas or lentils, for a quick and easy lunch.

Start Meal Planning

Meal planning can reduce the time you spend in the kitchen and cut the cost of your groceries while making plant-based eating easy. When you plan meals in advance, you can buy in bulk and do the prep work ahead of time, which means you can whip up tasty plant-based meals in minutes. Keep healthy staples on hand like vegan, cholesterol-free and trans fat-free Toufayan multi-grain pita bread. The pre-split pita is perfect to keep on hand and fill with your favorite plant-based ingredients for a quick meal or pair with hummus, chickpea salad or apples. Made with quality, wholesome ingredients, each bread is hearth-baked to a golden brown for a tasty, convenient and versatile complement to a wide range of plant-based foods. They're easy to find in your local grocer's deli section.

Get inspired to create family-friendly, plant-based dishes with these recipes and more at Toufayan.com.

Apple Pie Stuffed Pitas

Apple Pie Stuffed Pitas

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 17 minutes

Servings: 4

Filling:

  • 4 green apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons plant-based butter
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Oat Crumble Topping:

  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon orange juice
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 tablespoons plant-based butter
  • 4 Toufayan Multi-Grain Pita Bread

Preheat oven to 350 F.

To make filling: In large saute pan over medium heat add apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter, white sugar, water and cornstarch. Cook apples down about 10 minutes until they begin to get gooey.

To make oat crumble topping: In medium bowl, mix flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, orange juice and salt. Cut in butter and mix until crumbs begin to form.

Cut pitas in half and line baking sheet. Fill one pita half with apple filling and lay on its side, being careful to not let apples fall out. Top with oat crumble. Repeat with remaining pitas.

Bake about 6 minutes. If desired, broil 1 minute for additional color.

Roasted Chickpea Cauliflower Sandwiches

Roasted Chickpea Cauliflower Sandwiches

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

  • 1 can chickpeas, roasted
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
  • garlic salt, to taste
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1/4 cup plant-based yogurt or sour cream
  • 1/2 red pepper, diced
  • 1/3 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup corn kernels (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 3 Toufayan Bakeries Multi Grain Pitas, halved
  • parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Season chickpeas with salt, pepper and garlic salt, to taste. Roast chickpeas 40-45 minutes.

In bowl, mix chopped cauliflower; yogurt or sour cream, diced pepper; shredded carrots; corn, if desired; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 1/8 teaspoon pepper; dill; garlic powder and paprika.

Once chickpeas are roasted, add to bowl and mix well. Spoon mixture into six pitas and garnish with parsley.

Source: Toufayan

