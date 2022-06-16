...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Broccoli has high levels of antioxidants that can ward off chronic diseases.
Vegetables are vital components of a healthy diets. Unfortunately, people do not often consume enough servings of vegetables to meet the recommended daily values. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only around one in 10 people eat enough fruits and vegetables. According to guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average adult should consume between 2 to 4 cups of vegetables daily.
Revamping meal plans can ensure that individuals and families enjoy more vegetables, including broccoli, each day. Healthline says broccoli is rich in several vitamins and minerals. Broccoli also has high levels of antioxidants that can ward off chronic diseases. Broccoli doesn’t have to be boring, either. This recipe for “Broccoli with Five Spices” from “India’s Vegetarian Cooking” (Kyle Books) by Monisha Bharadwaj imparts an aromatic punch to broccoli. It can be the ideal accompaniment to any meal, including Indian cuisine.
Broccoli with Five Spices
Serves 4
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
1⁄2 teaspoon cumin seeds
1⁄2 teaspoon fennel seeds
1⁄2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
1⁄2 teaspoon black mustard seeds
1⁄2 teaspoon black onion seeds (kalonji)
1¼ pounds broccoli, cut into florets
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon chili powder
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1. Heat the oil and add all the spice seeds.
2. As they pop and darken, add the broccoli, turmeric, and chili powder, and salt. Mix well and pour in a few tablespoons of water. Bring to a sizzle, then reduce the heat and cook until the broccoli is tender but still holds its shape.
3. Raise the heat to get rid of any liquid that remains. Drizzle in the lemon juice and serve hot.
