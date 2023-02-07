 Skip to main content
From dinner to dessert, slow cookers can be a cook's best friend

  • Updated

As we rush through another week of preparing meals, call on the trusted appliance to lend a hand.

We always seem to be searching for ways to save time, both in life and in the kitchen. Shortcut recipes aimed for frazzled cooks have been around as long as we've been cooking, and appliances like Instant Pots have made quick work out of even the most time-intensive dishes.

For novice bread makers, this slow-cooker version is a great entry point. For those who fear bread baking, this recipe is for you. We used a 6-quart round slow cooker with a ceramic insert. The finished bread will be browned on bottom, but not on top. You'll want to give it a few minutes under the broiler, which is a great opportunity to flavor it with garlic, rosemary, sesame seeds or whatever goes well with dinner. (Nicole Hvidsten/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Top this dark chocolate cake with peanut butter, caramel, ice cream, whipped cream or just take it in with a big glass of milk. Is it faster to bake a brownie cake in the oven? Yes. But using the slow cooker is an open invitation to eat it while it's still warm. No cooling on a baking rack here. Serve with vanilla ice cream and top with melted peanut butter (or caramel) for dessert nirvana. Adapted by Nicole Hvidsten from the Food Network. (Nicole Hvidsten/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
White chicken chili as a southwestern flair. The addition of chiles and corn give this warming chili a little Tex-Mex flair. Using masa to thicken the chili also is a fun touch that's in line with the flavor profile. Adjust to your spice tolerance and your preferred bean-to-meat ratio. Adapted from the Food Network by Nicole Hvidsten. (Nicole Hvidsten/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

