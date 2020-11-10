Whether you call them grinders, hoagies, heros, Po'boys, torpedos or "sammies," Americans love their sandwiches. Nearly 50% of all Americans over the age of 20 eat one sandwich per day.
While sandwiches are diverse with a nearly endless combination of ingredients that can be sued, it can be easy to fall into a sandwich rut. Here are a few sandwich-making tips that can help you get the most out of everyday sandwich, according to FoodNetwork.com:
1. Spread out: Sandwich spreads add flavor but also perform the essential task of lending moisture and sometimes creaminess to sandwiches.
2. Use the right bread: Choose bread appropriate to the sandwich you're making. Pair moist fillings with soft, fluffy breads and you've got a recipe for a sponge, not a sandwich. As a general rule, the moister the filling the drier and denser the bread should be. A good, thick crust helps, too. Swap in large flour tortillas, if you like, for moist fillings.
3. Choose to-go toppings: Lettuce and tomatoes lend moisture, crunch and freshness and provide a foil for heavy, rich ingredients. They are, however, almost entirely water, and thus over extended periods are prone to wilting and, worse, making bread soggy. In place of sliced tomatoes, for instance, try giving roasted peppers. (It helps if you first blot the peppers dry with a paper towel). Instead of lettuce, experiment with other vegetables, like sliced fennel, spinach, shredded cabbage, or cucumber.
4. Stave off sogginess: Spread mayo, butter or cream cheese all the way to the edges of each slice of bread to create a seal against wet sandwich fillings. Also, try packing high moisture ingredients, like tomatoes, pickles, and cucumbers, separately.
