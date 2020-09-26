If you enjoy enchiladas, try this version of your restaurant favorite in soup form.
Green Enchilada Chicken Soup
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 large yellow onion, chopped
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 cups chicken broth
• 2 small cans Old El Paso green enchilada sauce
• 1 small can Old El Paso diced green chilies (mild or hot)
• 1 can navy beans, rinsed and drained
• 3 cups cooked shredded or diced chicken
• 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
• Shredded Mexican blend cheese
Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onions and salt and, stirring frequently, let cook 4 to 5 minutes until onions become translucent.
Add cumin, coriander, and garlic. Stir to combine and let cook another minute or so. While onions are sautéing, add broth to a 3- to 4-quart Dutch oven and bring to a simmer. Add onion mixture, enchilada sauce, green chilies, beans, and chicken. Cover and let simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla chips or Mexican cornbread. Top with cilantro and/or shredded cheese. Or how about diced avocados?
I recommend serving a wedge of lime on the side to squeeze over the soup right before eating.
Slow Cooker Southern Farmhouse Soup
This is a perfect slow cooker recipe. No sautéing of vegetables or browning of meats required, just chop the ingredients and place in the slow cooker.
• 6 cups chicken stock
• 1 large yellow onion, chopped
• 2 ribs celery, chopped
• 3 medium carrots, chopped
• 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
• 3 russet potatoes, peeled and chopped
• 2 cups chopped cooked ham
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 cup heavy cream
Place all ingredients (except heavy cream) in the slow cooker and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on the low setting for 5 to 6 hours. Before serving, taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Stir in heavy cream and serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
